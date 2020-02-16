Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) Shares Sold by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System lowered its stake in Lumentum Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LITE) by 3.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 35,935 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,110 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System’s holdings in Lumentum were worth $2,850,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 14,260 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,131,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 18,700 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,483,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 3.8% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,439 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $431,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 1.6% in the third quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 13,944 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $746,000 after purchasing an additional 214 shares during the period. Finally, LS Investment Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Lumentum by 6.6% in the third quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,003 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $214,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the period. 90.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of LITE stock opened at $87.00 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.04 and its 200 day moving average price is $66.57. Lumentum Holdings Inc has a 1-year low of $40.28 and a 1-year high of $93.23.

Lumentum (NASDAQ:LITE) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The technology company reported $1.53 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $457.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $452.18 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.15 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 22.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts predict that Lumentum Holdings Inc will post 4.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on LITE shares. Craig Hallum boosted their target price on Lumentum from $95.00 to $105.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 5th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research raised Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 target price on the stock in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Needham & Company LLC reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $105.00 target price on shares of Lumentum in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Raymond James upped their price objective on Lumentum from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered Lumentum from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Lumentum currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $87.84.

In other Lumentum news, CFO Wajid Ali sold 8,862 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $76.30, for a total transaction of $676,170.60. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 151,197 shares in the company, valued at $11,536,331.10. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Judy G. Hamel sold 3,113 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $80.00, for a total value of $249,040.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 43,778 shares in the company, valued at $3,502,240. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 71,202 shares of company stock worth $5,061,171. 0.48% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Lumentum Holdings Inc manufactures and sells optical and photonic products in the Americas, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. The company operates through two segments, Optical Communications and Commercial Lasers. The Optical Communications segment offers components, modules, and subsystems that enable the transmission and transport of video, audio, and text data over high-capacity fiber optic cables.

