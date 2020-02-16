LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) Short Interest Update

LPL Financial Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:LPLA) was the target of a large decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,190,000 shares, a decline of 14.4% from the January 15th total of 1,390,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 561,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.1 days. Currently, 1.5% of the company’s shares are sold short.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup decreased their target price on LPL Financial from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 31st. ValuEngine lowered LPL Financial from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. BidaskClub lowered LPL Financial from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 28th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price target on LPL Financial from $100.00 to $98.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on LPL Financial from $118.00 to $121.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. LPL Financial presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.52.

In other news, Director John Andrew Kalbaugh sold 64,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.94, for a total transaction of $5,983,477.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 94,274 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,761,825.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Tracy Calder sold 13,181 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.60, for a total value of $1,207,379.60. Following the sale, the director now owns 8,089 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $740,952.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 98,264 shares of company stock valued at $9,101,744 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in LPLA. Samlyn Capital LLC lifted its position in LPL Financial by 29.1% during the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 3,443,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $317,683,000 after acquiring an additional 775,632 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 49.1% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,295,396 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $106,094,000 after purchasing an additional 426,793 shares in the last quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 41.6% in the 4th quarter. Westfield Capital Management Co. LP now owns 1,251,728 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $115,472,000 after purchasing an additional 367,788 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 23.5% in the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 1,807,479 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $166,740,000 after purchasing an additional 343,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of LPL Financial by 32.4% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,046,140 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $96,507,000 after purchasing an additional 255,835 shares in the last quarter. 93.93% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

LPL Financial stock traded down $0.39 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $94.66. 362,573 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 558,296. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $94.89 and its 200-day moving average price is $85.56. The company has a market cap of $7.68 billion, a PE ratio of 14.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.85 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.56, a current ratio of 1.33 and a quick ratio of 1.33. LPL Financial has a fifty-two week low of $67.11 and a fifty-two week high of $99.60.

LPL Financial (NASDAQ:LPLA) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The financial services provider reported $1.68 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.59 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $1.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.44 billion. LPL Financial had a return on equity of 59.60% and a net margin of 9.95%. LPL Financial’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.36 EPS. On average, analysts expect that LPL Financial will post 7.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 18th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 17th. LPL Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 13.93%.

About LPL Financial

LPL Financial Holdings Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides an integrated platform of brokerage and investment advisory services to independent financial advisors and financial advisors at financial institutions in the United States. Its brokerage offerings include variable and fixed annuities, mutual funds, equities, retirement and 529 education savings plans, fixed income, and insurance, as well as alternative investments, such as non-traded real estate investment trusts and business development companies.

