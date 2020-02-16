Loom Network (LOOM) Price Reaches $0.0309 on Exchanges

Loom Network (CURRENCY:LOOM) traded down 2.1% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 19:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. One Loom Network token can now be bought for approximately $0.0309 or 0.00000312 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange, IDEX, Coinbe and LATOKEN. Loom Network has a market capitalization of $29.91 million and $23.59 million worth of Loom Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Loom Network has traded up 25.9% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded 8.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00003125 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 13.1% against the dollar and now trades at $312.68 or 0.03153163 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010072 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $24.34 or 0.00245434 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0795 or 0.00000801 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0237 or 0.00000239 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00043950 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.11 or 0.00152335 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded down 10.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0075 or 0.00000075 BTC.

Loom Network Profile

Loom Network launched on March 3rd, 2018. Loom Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 967,611,095 tokens. Loom Network’s official website is loomx.io . Loom Network’s official Twitter account is @loomnetwork . Loom Network’s official message board is medium.com/loom-network

Loom Network Token Trading

Loom Network can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bitbns, IDEX, DEx.top, DragonEX, Allbit, YoBit, CoinExchange, LATOKEN, GOPAX, Upbit, DDEX, Tidex, Bittrex, Poloniex, Hotbit, Kucoin, Coinbe, Fatbtc and Binance. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Loom Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Loom Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Loom Network using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

