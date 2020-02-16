Loews Co. (NYSE:L) Short Interest Up 10.4% in January

Loews Co. (NYSE:L) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,940,000 shares, an increase of 10.4% from the January 15th total of 3,570,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 939,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4.2 days. Currently, 1.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

A number of research firms have weighed in on L. TD Securities dropped their price target on shares of Loews from $82.00 to $80.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. TheStreet upgraded shares of Loews from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.50.

In other Loews news, insider Jonathan M. Tisch sold 18,427 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total value of $972,024.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 15,000 shares in the company, valued at $791,250. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kenneth I. Siegel sold 3,617 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.01, for a total transaction of $195,354.17. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 7,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $407,127.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 52,830 shares of company stock valued at $2,777,816. Company insiders own 14.20% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Relative Value Partners Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Relative Value Partners Group LLC now owns 18,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $973,000 after acquiring an additional 201 shares during the period. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 600 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of Loews by 2.0% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 16,136 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $847,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio raised its stake in shares of Loews by 0.4% in the third quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 91,134 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $4,692,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares during the period. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Loews by 9.0% in the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $225,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 61.55% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:L traded up $0.13 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $54.19. 930,305 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 870,130. The company has a current ratio of 0.33, a quick ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The business’s fifty day moving average is $52.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $50.89. Loews has a one year low of $46.29 and a one year high of $56.88. The stock has a market cap of $15.56 billion, a PE ratio of 17.71 and a beta of 0.64.

Loews (NYSE:L) last issued its earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.01. Loews had a net margin of 6.24% and a return on equity of 4.88%. The firm had revenue of $3.88 billion during the quarter. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted ($0.28) EPS.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, February 26th will be given a dividend of $0.0625 per share. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 25th. This represents a $0.25 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.46%. Loews’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.00%.

About Loews

Loews Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides commercial property and casualty insurance in the United States and internationally. It operates through CNA Financial Corporation; Diamond Offshore Drilling, Inc; Boardwalk Pipeline Partners, LP; and Loews Hotels Holding Corporation segments. The company offers specialty insurance products, such as management and professional liability insurance coverages and products; surety and fidelity bonds; and warranty and alternative risk services.

