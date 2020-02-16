LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Updates FY 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) updated its FY 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of -1.64–1.54 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $-0.25. The company issued revenue guidance of $350-355 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $351.95 million.LivePerson also updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.53–0.51 EPS.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine lowered shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Oppenheimer lowered shares of LivePerson from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $50.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Friday. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Friday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reiterated a buy rating and set a $47.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a report on Sunday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $44.60.

LPSN stock traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $33.96. The stock had a trading volume of 7,654,145 shares. LivePerson has a 1-year low of $25.15 and a 1-year high of $45.21. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.63.

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $78.71 million. Research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total value of $384,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

