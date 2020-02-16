LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) Releases Q1 2020 After-Hours Earnings Guidance

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) issued an update on its first quarter 2020

After-Hours earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of -0.53–0.51 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $-0.09. The company issued revenue guidance of $77.5-78.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $80.42 million.LivePerson also updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -1.64–1.54 EPS.

LPSN stock traded down $11.02 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $33.96. 7,654,145 shares of the stock were exchanged. LivePerson has a 52 week low of $25.15 and a 52 week high of $45.21. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $40.63 and a 200 day moving average price of $38.63.

Get LivePerson alerts:

LivePerson (NASDAQ:LPSN) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The technology company reported ($0.06) EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.29) by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $79.07 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $78.71 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that LivePerson will post -1.06 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on LPSN shares. Benchmark raised their price objective on shares of LivePerson from $46.00 to $48.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Friday. ValuEngine cut shares of LivePerson from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Barclays restated a buy rating and issued a $49.00 price target on shares of LivePerson in a research report on Sunday, November 3rd. KeyCorp dropped their price target on shares of LivePerson from $48.00 to $43.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded shares of LivePerson from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $44.60.

In related news, SVP Daryl Carlough sold 10,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.49, for a total transaction of $384,900.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, Director Peter Block sold 30,000 shares of LivePerson stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $1,350,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $720,000. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 60,123 shares of company stock worth $2,487,420 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 9.70% of the company’s stock.

LivePerson Company Profile

LivePerson, Inc provides conversational commerce solutions. The company operates in two segments, Business and Consumer. The Business segment enables brands to leverage LiveEngage's intelligence engine to connect with consumers through an integrated suite of mobile and online business messaging technologies.

Further Reading: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for LivePerson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for LivePerson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.