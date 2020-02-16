Lition (LIT) 24 Hour Volume Tops $352,516.00

Lition (CURRENCY:LIT) traded down 12% against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 9:00 AM ET on February 16th. Lition has a market cap of $2.24 million and $352,516.00 worth of Lition was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Lition token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0630 or 0.00000636 BTC on exchanges including Bilaxy, Hotbit, Dcoin and Bibox. During the last seven days, Lition has traded 3.8% lower against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Lition Token Profile

Lition (LIT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) token that uses the Blake hashing algorithm. It launched on October 4th, 2014. Lition’s total supply is 130,039,257 tokens and its circulating supply is 35,542,029 tokens. Lition’s official website is www.lition.io . Lition’s official Twitter account is @lithiumcoins . The official message board for Lition is medium.com/lition-blog

Lition Token Trading

Lition can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, ProBit Exchange, Bibox, Hotbit, IDEX and Dcoin. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Lition directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Lition should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Lition using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

