Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) Short Interest Up 9.3% in January

Lithium Americas Corp (NYSE:LAC) was the recipient of a significant increase in short interest in January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,480,000 shares, an increase of 9.3% from the January 15th total of 2,270,000 shares. Currently, 4.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average trading volume of 218,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 11.4 days.

Lithium Americas stock opened at $5.43 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average of $3.97 and a 200-day moving average of $3.37. Lithium Americas has a 1 year low of $2.75 and a 1 year high of $5.88.

Several research analysts have commented on LAC shares. Zacks Investment Research raised Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $3.50 target price for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. ValuEngine downgraded Lithium Americas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $78,000. Banco Bilbao Vizcaya Argentaria S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $128,000. Oxford Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $56,000. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its position in shares of Lithium Americas by 20.1% during the fourth quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 13,787 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 2,308 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lithium Americas during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $151,000. 5.31% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Lithium Americas

Lithium Americas Corp. operates as a resource company in the United States. The company explores for lithium deposits. It primarily holds interests in the Cauchari-Olaroz Project located in Jujuy province of Argentina; and owns a 100% interest in the Thacker Pass lithium project located in Nevada. The company also manufactures and sells organoclay products that are used in complex oil and gas drilling and other applications.

