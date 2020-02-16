Liquidity Network (LQD) Achieves Market Capitalization of $682,421.00

Liquidity Network (CURRENCY:LQD) traded down 6.9% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 14:00 PM ET on February 16th. Liquidity Network has a total market capitalization of $682,421.00 and $50,395.00 worth of Liquidity Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Liquidity Network has traded 5.7% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Liquidity Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0128 or 0.00000130 BTC on exchanges including Hotbit, Bilaxy, LATOKEN and IDEX.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002937 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $279.01 or 0.02844946 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010212 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $23.29 or 0.00237436 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 5.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.54 or 0.00046292 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 7.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0735 or 0.00000749 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0219 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $14.47 or 0.00147579 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded up 26.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

INO COIN (INO) traded up 18.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.16 or 0.00021996 BTC.

Liquidity Network Token Profile

Liquidity Network launched on November 1st, 2015. Liquidity Network’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 53,334,645 tokens. Liquidity Network’s official website is liquidity.network . Liquidity Network’s official Twitter account is @tech_liquid . The official message board for Liquidity Network is medium.com/@liquidity.network

Buying and Selling Liquidity Network

Liquidity Network can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit, LATOKEN, IDEX and Bilaxy. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Liquidity Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Liquidity Network should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Liquidity Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

