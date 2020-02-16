Linde (NYSE:LIN) Lifted to “Buy” at Cfra

Cfra upgraded shares of Linde (NYSE:LIN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report issued on Thursday morning, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has $245.00 price objective on the basic materials company’s stock, up from their prior price objective of $215.00.

A number of other equities analysts have also issued reports on the company. Barclays increased their price objective on Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Linde in a report on Monday, February 10th. They issued an overweight rating for the company. Pareto Securities raised Linde to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Finally, UBS Group increased their price objective on Linde from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, December 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Linde currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $221.67.

Shares of Linde stock opened at $222.64 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $200.06. Linde has a twelve month low of $166.07 and a twelve month high of $227.85.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The basic materials company reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.84 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $7.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.95 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.46 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts expect that Linde will post 8.25 EPS for the current year.

In other Linde news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Linde by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,938 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $626,000 after purchasing an additional 47 shares in the last quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.7% during the 4th quarter. Waldron Private Wealth LLC now owns 1,319 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 47 shares during the last quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Boys Arnold & Co. Inc. now owns 2,700 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $575,000 after acquiring an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc lifted its position in shares of Linde by 5.0% during the 4th quarter. Global Financial Private Capital Inc now owns 1,063 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $226,000 after acquiring an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. lifted its position in shares of Linde by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 1,730 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $336,000 after acquiring an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

