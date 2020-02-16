Lido Advisors LLC Sells 7,268 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Lido Advisors LLC trimmed its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO) by 21.9% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 25,963 shares of the company’s stock after selling 7,268 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $7,680,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in VOO. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 6.0% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 9,750,273 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,657,924,000 after purchasing an additional 554,917 shares during the last quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 8.1% during the third quarter. Acorns Advisers LLC now owns 2,305,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $642,279,000 after purchasing an additional 172,964 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 119.2% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,152,747 shares of the company’s stock worth $636,546,000 after purchasing an additional 1,170,538 shares during the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 1,736,328 shares of the company’s stock worth $473,323,000 after purchasing an additional 40,580 shares during the last quarter. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 2,684.2% during the fourth quarter. CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 1,193,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $352,984,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150,458 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VOO stock opened at $310.28 on Friday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $300.96 and its 200-day moving average is $283.13. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $250.34 and a 52 week high of $310.72.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

