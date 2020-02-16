Lido Advisors LLC Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM) by 162.7% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 54,109 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,515 shares during the period. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $4,667,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of PM. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Philip Morris International by 5.1% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 100,831,956 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,918,335,000 after buying an additional 4,879,296 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2.5% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 61,352,264 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,729,968,000 after purchasing an additional 1,511,680 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 277.6% during the 3rd quarter. Boston Partners now owns 1,099,252 shares of the company’s stock valued at $83,505,000 after purchasing an additional 808,149 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 76.3% during the 3rd quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,624,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $123,319,000 after purchasing an additional 703,034 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Philip Morris International by 2,931.4% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 670,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $50,892,000 after purchasing an additional 648,135 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:PM opened at $88.50 on Friday. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12 month low of $69.27 and a 12 month high of $92.74. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $86.43 and a 200 day moving average price of $81.91.

Philip Morris International (NYSE:PM) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.21 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $7.71 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.64 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.25 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 2.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.59 earnings per share for the current year.

Several research firms have commented on PM. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $92.00 to $99.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Monday, December 16th. Cfra increased their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $90.00 to $100.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, February 6th. UBS Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $101.00 price objective on shares of Philip Morris International in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Cowen raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $102.00 in a report on Thursday. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Philip Morris International from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, January 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. Philip Morris International currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $97.00.

Philip Morris International Company Profile

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, and smoke-free products and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Marlboro, and HEETS FROM MARLBORO brands, as well as the Marlboro HeatSticks and Parliament HeatSticks brands.

