Lido Advisors LLC Purchases 12,888 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 9.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 153,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,888 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $5,411,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Bank of America by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. Asset Advisors Investment Management LLC now owns 11,302 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Hall Capital Management Co. Inc. now owns 14,954 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $527,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 34,592 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,009,000 after acquiring an additional 321 shares in the last quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. lifted its position in Bank of America by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Charter Research & Investment Group Inc. now owns 78,020 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,748,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC lifted its position in Bank of America by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Signature Estate & Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,325 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 326 shares in the last quarter. 69.15% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of BAC opened at $34.85 on Friday. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.55. Bank of America Corp has a 1-year low of $26.21 and a 1-year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.69 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America’s quarterly revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.70 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be paid a $0.18 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.07%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on BAC. Atlantic Securities cut Bank of America from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $36.00 price objective on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 21st. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 16th. Odeon Capital Group raised Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective (up from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, DA Davidson began coverage on Bank of America in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price objective on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

