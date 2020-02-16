Lido Advisors LLC Has $3.99 Million Stock Position in Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ)

Lido Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Mondelez International Inc (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 308.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 72,083 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 54,445 shares during the quarter. Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings in Mondelez International were worth $3,991,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MDLZ. Equitable Trust Co. increased its holdings in shares of Mondelez International by 3.4% during the 3rd quarter. Equitable Trust Co. now owns 5,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $308,000 after acquiring an additional 185 shares during the last quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 36,426 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,006,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 27.0% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 893 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after buying an additional 190 shares in the last quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Zeke Capital Advisors LLC now owns 27,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,542,000 after buying an additional 192 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Simon Quick Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Mondelez International by 28.4% in the 4th quarter. Simon Quick Advisors LLC now owns 876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $48,000 after buying an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. 76.14% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have commented on MDLZ shares. Buckingham Research upped their price objective on Mondelez International from $62.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 11th. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $61.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Thursday, October 31st. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $65.00 price objective on the stock. BidaskClub lowered Mondelez International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, Guggenheim reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Mondelez International in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.47.

NASDAQ:MDLZ opened at $59.68 on Friday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $55.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $54.43. Mondelez International Inc has a fifty-two week low of $46.37 and a fifty-two week high of $59.73.

Mondelez International (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $0.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.60 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $6.91 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.84 billion. The business’s revenue was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.63 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Mondelez International Inc will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st will be given a dividend of $0.285 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 30th. This represents a $1.14 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.91%.

In other news, Director Peter W. May sold 1,177,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.67, for a total transaction of $67,878,282.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Mondelez International Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; and gums and candies, as well as various cheese and grocery, and powdered beverage products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Cadbury, Milka, and Toblerone chocolates; Oreo, belVita, and LU biscuits; Halls candies; and Trident gums and Tang powdered beverages.

