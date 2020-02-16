Lido Advisors LLC Boosts Holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS)

Lido Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF (NYSEARCA:FDIS) by 7.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 485,258 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 33,176 shares during the period. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF accounts for 1.4% of Lido Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 12th biggest position. Lido Advisors LLC owned about 3.08% of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF worth $23,414,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in FDIS. Selective Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $235,000. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 25.6% in the 3rd quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 5,944 shares of the company’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 1,210 shares in the last quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC boosted its stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 86.3% during the 4th quarter. Ellis Investment Partners LLC now owns 5,638 shares of the company’s stock worth $275,000 after purchasing an additional 2,612 shares during the last quarter. Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF during the 4th quarter worth $325,000. Finally, Creative Planning grew its holdings in shares of Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF by 38.8% during the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 7,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $335,000 after buying an additional 2,047 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA FDIS opened at $51.56 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $49.27 and a 200-day simple moving average of $46.89. Fidelity MSCI Consumer Discretionary Index ETF has a 52 week low of $41.65 and a 52 week high of $51.89.

