Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) Shares Sold by DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale

DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale trimmed its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust (NYSE:LPT) by 27.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 13,937 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 5,244 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale’s holdings in Liberty Property Trust were worth $827,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 11.3% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 160,465 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $8,237,000 after acquiring an additional 16,253 shares during the period. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio now owns 225,237 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $11,561,000 after acquiring an additional 10,017 shares during the period. Barclays PLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 210,509 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,805,000 after acquiring an additional 8,836 shares during the period. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Liberty Property Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $2,659,000. Finally, HGI Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Liberty Property Trust by 42.1% in the 3rd quarter. HGI Capital Management LLC now owns 121,415 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $6,232,000 after acquiring an additional 35,989 shares during the period. 91.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Property Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $66.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 28th. Wells Fargo & Co cut shares of Liberty Property Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and increased their price objective for the stock from $57.00 to $59.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $56.20.

Shares of LPT opened at $61.95 on Friday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $61.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $56.59. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.78 billion, a PE ratio of 21.81, a P/E/G ratio of 3.86 and a beta of 0.81. The company has a quick ratio of 7.33, a current ratio of 7.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78. Liberty Property Trust has a 52-week low of $46.03 and a 52-week high of $65.38.

Liberty Property Trust Company Profile

Liberty Property Trust is a leader in commercial real estate, serving customers in the United States and United Kingdom, through the development, acquisition, ownership and management of superior logistics, warehouse, manufacturing, and R&D facilities in key markets. Liberty's 108 million square foot operating portfolio provides productive work environments to 1,200 tenants.

