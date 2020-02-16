Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) Raised to Buy at ValuEngine

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America (NASDAQ:LILA) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, ValuEngine reports.

Several other analysts also recently issued reports on LILA. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Saturday, January 4th. Scotiabank downgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from a sector perform rating to an underperform rating in a research note on Monday, December 2nd. TheStreet raised shares of Liberty Latin America from a d+ rating to a c rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Barclays upgraded shares of Liberty Latin America from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their price target for the company from $18.00 to $20.00 in a report on Thursday, October 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $23.75.

Get Liberty Latin America alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:LILA opened at $17.08 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $18.24 and its two-hundred day moving average is $17.70. Liberty Latin America has a 12-month low of $14.89 and a 12-month high of $21.90.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 3rd quarter valued at $37,000. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 214.7% during the 4th quarter. Searchlight Capital Partners L.P. now owns 5,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $97,000 after acquiring an additional 3,444 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $183,000. K2 Principal Fund L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Liberty Latin America during the 4th quarter valued at $195,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Liberty Latin America by 397.4% during the 3rd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,351 shares of the company’s stock valued at $280,000 after acquiring an additional 13,064 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 21.60% of the company’s stock.

Liberty Latin America Company Profile

Liberty Latin America Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides fixed, mobile, and subsea telecommunications services. It offers communications and entertainment services, including video, broadband Internet, fixed-line telephony, and mobile services to residential and business customers; and business products and services that include enterprise-grade connectivity, data center, hosting, and managed solutions, as well as information technology solutions for small and medium enterprises, international companies, and governmental agencies.

Featured Article: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

To view ValuEngine’s full report, visit ValuEngine’s official website.

Receive News & Ratings for Liberty Latin America Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Liberty Latin America and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.