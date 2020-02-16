LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) Short Interest Update

LendingClub Corp (NYSE:LC) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,840,000 shares, a drop of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 4,130,000 shares. Approximately 4.7% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 523,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 7.3 days.

In other LendingClub news, insider Timothy Bogan sold 11,425 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.16, for a total transaction of $150,353.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 48,116 shares in the company, valued at $633,206.56. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 15,225 shares of company stock valued at $197,777 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.20% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $54,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in LendingClub by 30.1% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 4,732 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $58,000 after purchasing an additional 1,094 shares in the last quarter. Public Employees Retirement System of Ohio purchased a new stake in LendingClub in the third quarter valued at approximately $98,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can raised its stake in LendingClub by 27.4% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 8,515 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after purchasing an additional 1,832 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.96% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LC shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of LendingClub from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 4th. Maxim Group reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of LendingClub in a research report on Thursday, November 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Shares of LC stock traded down $0.09 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $13.17. The stock had a trading volume of 300,464 shares, compared to its average volume of 482,199. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $12.28 and its 200 day simple moving average is $13.11. The company has a current ratio of 5.93, a quick ratio of 4.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.97. LendingClub has a 12 month low of $10.89 and a 12 month high of $18.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.17 billion, a PE ratio of -25.33 and a beta of 1.51.

LendingClub Corporation operates an online lending marketplace platform that connects borrowers and investors in the United States. The company's marketplace facilitates various types of loan products for consumers and small businesses, including unsecured personal loans, unsecured education and patient installment loans, auto refinance loans, and small business loans.

