Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) Short Interest Down 8.5% in January

Leidos Holdings Inc (NYSE:LDOS) was the recipient of a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,560,000 shares, a decrease of 8.5% from the January 15th total of 3,890,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 912,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.9 days. Approximately 2.5% of the shares of the stock are short sold.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on LDOS. ValuEngine cut Leidos from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Leidos from $90.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co upped their price target on Leidos from $102.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on Leidos from $97.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, SunTrust Banks reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $117.00 price target on shares of Leidos in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Leidos presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $95.42.

Get Leidos alerts:

Shares of NYSE LDOS traded down $0.29 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $112.81. 1,150,872 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. Leidos has a 12-month low of $59.73 and a 12-month high of $113.75. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $102.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $90.66.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 2nd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th will be issued a dividend of $0.34 per share. This represents a $1.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.21%.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of LDOS. Americana Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Bartlett & Co. LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the third quarter worth about $40,000. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $40,000. NEXT Financial Group Inc grew its holdings in shares of Leidos by 83.6% during the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 426 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 194 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Solstein Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of Leidos during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. 74.72% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Leidos

Leidos Holdings, Inc provides services and solutions in the defense, intelligence, civil, and health markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Defense Solutions, Civil, and Health. The Defense Solutions segment offers national security solutions and systems for air, land, sea, space, and cyberspace for the U.S.

Featured Article: Why does a company issue an IPO?



Receive News & Ratings for Leidos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Leidos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.