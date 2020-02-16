Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) Sees Large Drop in Short Interest

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated (NYSE:LEE) was the target of a significant drop in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 2,060,000 shares, a drop of 7.2% from the January 15th total of 2,220,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 191,800 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.7 days. Approximately 3.9% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of NYSE LEE traded down $0.08 during midday trading on Friday, hitting $1.57. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 328,579 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,609,940. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.54 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $1.80. Lee Enterprises has a 1 year low of $1.18 and a 1 year high of $3.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $91.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.47 and a beta of 1.18.

Lee Enterprises (NYSE:LEE) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The company reported $0.01 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $123.67 million for the quarter. Lee Enterprises had a net margin of 1.86% and a negative return on equity of 26.19%.

In other news, Director Nancy S. Donovan sold 37,603 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.33, for a total value of $50,011.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 90,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $119,700. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 8.60% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the third quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC acquired a new stake in Lee Enterprises during the second quarter worth approximately $74,000. 46.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Lee Enterprises

Lee Enterprises, Incorporated provides local news and information, and advertising services in the United States. The company offers daily and community newspapers, news websites, mobile applications and news, and video products; and digital services, including Web hosting and content management. It also provides advertising and marketing services, such as retail, classified, national, and digital advertising services, as well as custom digital marketing services to small, medium sized, and large complex businesses.

