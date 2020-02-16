Law Debenture (LON:LWDB) Stock Price Down 0.3%

Law Debenture Co. plc (LON:LWDB)’s stock price fell 0.3% during trading on Friday . The stock traded as low as GBX 618 ($8.13) and last traded at GBX 622 ($8.18), 103,086 shares changed hands during mid-day trading. A decline of 22% from the average session volume of 132,587 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 624 ($8.21).

The firm’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 639.32 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 604.44. The company has a market capitalization of $736.62 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -518.33. The company has a current ratio of 5.69, a quick ratio of 5.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 15.60.

Law Debenture Company Profile (LON:LWDB)

The Law Debenture Corporation p.l.c. engages in investment trust and independent fiduciary services businesses. The company operates through two segments, Investment Trust and Independent Fiduciary Services. It operates as an investment trust that invests in various sectors comprising oil and gas, basic materials, industrials, consumer goods, healthcare, consumer services, telecommunications, utilities, technology, and financials.

