Laurentian Lowers InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) Price Target to C$1.60

InPlay Oil (TSE:IPO) had its target price trimmed by Laurentian from C$1.75 to C$1.60 in a report issued on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

IPO has been the subject of a number of other research reports. National Bank Financial decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.20 to C$1.05 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Canaccord Genuity decreased their target price on shares of InPlay Oil from C$1.50 to C$1.40 in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th.

Shares of IPO opened at C$0.59 on Wednesday. InPlay Oil has a fifty-two week low of C$0.49 and a fifty-two week high of C$1.34. The company has a 50 day moving average price of C$0.62 and a 200-day moving average price of C$0.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 29.70, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a current ratio of 0.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $39.59 million and a PE ratio of -2.54.

InPlay Oil Corp. engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of petroleum and natural gas properties in Canada. The company produces and sells crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. It primarily holds interests in the Caradium Formation in the Pembina and Willesden Green pools located in West Central Alberta.

