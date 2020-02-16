Laurentian Increases Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) Price Target to C$12.00

Paramount Resources (TSE:POU) had its target price lifted by Laurentian from C$10.00 to C$12.00 in a research note released on Wednesday morning, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other brokerages have also recently issued reports on POU. National Bank Financial cut their price target on Paramount Resources from C$8.00 to C$7.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank increased their price target on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on Paramount Resources from C$9.00 to C$8.00 in a research note on Friday, October 18th. Raymond James restated an outperform rating and issued a C$8.00 price objective on shares of Paramount Resources in a report on Friday, November 8th. Finally, CIBC increased their price objective on Paramount Resources from C$6.50 to C$7.50 in a report on Friday, November 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Paramount Resources has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of C$8.41.

Get Paramount Resources alerts:

Paramount Resources stock opened at C$5.19 on Wednesday. Paramount Resources has a 12 month low of C$4.91 and a 12 month high of C$9.97. The stock’s 50 day moving average is C$6.70 and its 200-day moving average is C$6.39. The company has a current ratio of 0.69, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.22. The company has a market capitalization of $696.48 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.96.

In other Paramount Resources news, Director James H. T. Riddell sold 100,000 shares of Paramount Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of C$7.39, for a total transaction of C$739,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 1,149,988 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$8,498,411.32.

About Paramount Resources

Paramount Resources Ltd., an independent energy company, explores for, develops, produces, and markets natural gas, crude oil, and natural gas liquids in Canada. Its principal properties are the Montney and Duvernay developments covering approximately 3.0 million net acres located in Alberta and British Columbia.

Featured Article: Why is cost of goods sold important?

Receive News & Ratings for Paramount Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paramount Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.