Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) Upgraded by ValuEngine to Hold

ValuEngine upgraded shares of Lantheus (NASDAQ:LNTH) from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report released on Saturday, ValuEngine reports.

Separately, BidaskClub lowered shares of Lantheus from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $29.00.

LNTH traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $16.64. The stock had a trading volume of 250,116 shares. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $18.49 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.80. Lantheus has a 1-year low of $16.42 and a 1-year high of $29.80.

In other news, CFO Robert J. Jr. Marshall sold 6,351 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.82, for a total transaction of $132,227.82. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 53,428 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,112,370.96. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CEO Mary Anne Heino sold 19,260 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.85, for a total transaction of $401,571.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 563,034 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $11,739,258.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 37,119 shares of company stock worth $767,411. Company insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. State of Tennessee Treasury Department increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 2.8% during the third quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 22,529 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $565,000 after acquiring an additional 608 shares in the last quarter. Man Group plc increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 0.5% during the third quarter. Man Group plc now owns 131,899 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $3,306,000 after acquiring an additional 650 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 1.9% during the third quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 59,866 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $1,501,000 after acquiring an additional 1,118 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 13.1% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 10,380 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $213,000 after acquiring an additional 1,203 shares in the last quarter. Finally, James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Lantheus by 4.3% during the third quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 31,080 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $779,000 after acquiring an additional 1,275 shares in the last quarter. 99.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Lantheus Company Profile

Lantheus Holdings, Inc develops, manufactures, and commercializes diagnostic medical imaging agents and products that assist clinicians in the diagnosis and treatment of cardiovascular and other diseases worldwide. Its principal products include DEFINITY, a microbubble contrast agent used in ultrasound exams of the heart; and TechneLite, a technetium generator that provides the nuclear material used in nuclear medicine procedures.

