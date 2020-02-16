Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) Releases FY20 Earnings Guidance

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Thursday morning. The company provided earnings per share (EPS) guidance of $11.75-$12.15 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus estimate of $11.97. Laboratory Corp. of America also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 11.75-12.15 EPS.

Several brokerages have issued reports on LH. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from $179.00 to $204.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research report on Friday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Laboratory Corp. of America from to in a research report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a hold rating and issued a $170.00 price objective on shares of Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Thursday, October 24th. Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on Laboratory Corp. of America in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an overweight rating and a $210.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Bank of America downgraded Laboratory Corp. of America from a neutral rating to an underperform rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. Laboratory Corp. of America currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $193.19.

Shares of LH stock traded up $0.55 on Friday, reaching $195.28. 649,497 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 628,510. The stock has a market cap of $18.91 billion, a PE ratio of 23.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.07. Laboratory Corp. of America has a one year low of $140.53 and a one year high of $196.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.17 and a quick ratio of 1.08. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $176.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $170.23.

Laboratory Corp. of America (NYSE:LH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 13th. The medical research company reported $2.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.80 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.92 billion. Laboratory Corp. of America had a return on equity of 15.59% and a net margin of 7.13%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.52 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Laboratory Corp. of America will post 11.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, EVP Mark S. Schroeder sold 188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total transaction of $35,436.12. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 533 shares in the company, valued at $100,465.17. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Der Vaart Sandra D. Van sold 208 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.49, for a total value of $39,205.92. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 2,819 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $531,353.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 637 shares of company stock valued at $118,502. 0.74% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Laboratory Corporation of America Holdings operates as an independent clinical laboratory company worldwide. It operates in two segments, LabCorp Diagnostics (LCD) and Covance Drug Development. It offers various clinical laboratory tests, such as blood chemistry analyses, urinalyses, blood cell counts, thyroid tests, Pap tests, hemoglobin A1C and vitamin D products, prostate-specific antigens, tests for sexually-transmitted diseases, hepatitis C tests, microbiology cultures and procedures, and alcohol and other substance-abuse tests.

