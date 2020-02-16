L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) Shares Sold by Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.

Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. cut its holdings in L Brands Inc (NYSE:LB) by 98.5% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,162 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 888,496 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc.’s holdings in L Brands were worth $238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of LB. Dupont Capital Management Corp increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.8% during the fourth quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 7,800 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 632 shares in the last quarter. Comerica Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.4% during the third quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 47,605 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $835,000 after purchasing an additional 664 shares in the last quarter. Kwmg LLC increased its position in shares of L Brands by 0.8% during the fourth quarter. Kwmg LLC now owns 89,864 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,628,000 after purchasing an additional 727 shares in the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System increased its position in shares of L Brands by 1.6% during the third quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 55,844 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,094,000 after purchasing an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Washington Trust Bank increased its position in shares of L Brands by 8.1% during the third quarter. Washington Trust Bank now owns 12,263 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $240,000 after purchasing an additional 923 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.42% of the company’s stock.

LB has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital cut their target price on L Brands from $15.00 to $14.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 21st. Credit Suisse Group upgraded L Brands from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, February 11th. Wedbush lifted their target price on L Brands from $16.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, November 18th. Telsey Advisory Group cut their target price on L Brands from $22.00 to $19.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. Finally, MKM Partners lowered their price target on L Brands to $17.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 21st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $21.67.

NYSE LB opened at $24.34 on Friday. L Brands Inc has a 52-week low of $15.80 and a 52-week high of $29.02. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $20.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.25.

L Brands (NYSE:LB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 20th. The specialty retailer reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02. The company had revenue of $2.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.69 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.16 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 3.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that L Brands Inc will post 2.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Shareholders of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th.

L Brands Company Profile

L Brands, Inc operates as a specialty retailer of women's intimate and other apparel, beauty and personal care products, home fragrance products, and accessories. The company operates in three segments: Victoria's Secret, Bath & Body Works, and Victoria's Secret and Bath & Body Works International.

