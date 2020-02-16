Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Koninklijke Philips NV (NYSE:PHG) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,690,000 shares, a decrease of 11.5% from the January 15th total of 1,910,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 448,300 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.8 days. Currently, 0.2% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Shares of PHG traded down $0.01 during mid-day trading on Friday, reaching $48.42. The company had a trading volume of 473,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 534,290. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 1.36. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $48.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $46.71. Koninklijke Philips has a 52 week low of $39.05 and a 52 week high of $50.78. The company has a market capitalization of $43.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.39, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.28.

The business also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, May 6th will be given a $0.9356 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.8%. Koninklijke Philips’s dividend payout ratio is currently 36.28%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of PHG. Advisors Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 14,606 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $759,000 after purchasing an additional 1,797 shares in the last quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 26,147 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,276,000 after purchasing an additional 1,117 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 18.6% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 6,217,697 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $303,424,000 after purchasing an additional 975,180 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 118,689 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 3,420 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 11,865 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $579,000 after purchasing an additional 401 shares in the last quarter. 4.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Bank of America upped their target price on Koninklijke Philips from $45.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, January 13th. Roth Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a report on Tuesday, January 21st. Morgan Stanley raised Koninklijke Philips from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 6th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Berenberg Bank reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, ValuEngine cut Koninklijke Philips from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $51.00.

About Koninklijke Philips

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company worldwide. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment, Connected Care & Health Informatics, and Personal Health segments. The company offers mother, child care, and oral healthcare products; male grooming and beauty products; food preparation and home care products; and sleep and respiratory care.

