KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Price Target Raised to $38.00

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) had its target price raised by Bank of America from $36.00 to $38.00 in a research report released on Thursday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the asset manager’s stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on KKR. Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. They issued a buy rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of KKR & Co Inc from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, February 6th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $31.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Oppenheimer assumed coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. They issued a buy rating and a $43.00 price objective for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upped their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Friday, January 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $36.82.

Get KKR & Co Inc alerts:

Shares of NYSE:KKR opened at $33.54 on Thursday. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.14. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $30.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $28.43.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $477.15 million. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.55 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 7th.

In other news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total transaction of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 39.34% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $53,489,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 522.5% during the fourth quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 126,894 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $3,701,000 after purchasing an additional 106,511 shares in the last quarter. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $107,000. Voss Capital LLC acquired a new stake in KKR & Co Inc during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,647,000. Finally, Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec boosted its holdings in KKR & Co Inc by 26.9% during the fourth quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec now owns 66,600 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,943,000 after purchasing an additional 14,100 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.87% of the company’s stock.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

Recommended Story: How to Invest in an Index Fund

Receive News & Ratings for KKR & Co Inc Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KKR & Co Inc and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.