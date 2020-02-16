KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) have been given a consensus rating of “Buy” by the fourteen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation, seven have assigned a buy recommendation and two have assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $36.82.

KKR has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of KKR & Co Inc from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $37.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Thursday, February 6th. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “top pick” rating and set a $43.00 price objective (up previously from $40.00) on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price objective on shares of KKR & Co Inc from $36.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 17th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on shares of KKR & Co Inc in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. They set a “buy” rating and a $36.00 price objective for the company. Finally, JMP Securities cut shares of KKR & Co Inc from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, January 13th.

In other KKR & Co Inc news, General Counsel David Sorkin sold 7,072 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $33.03, for a total value of $233,588.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 39.34% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $30,000. Hoey Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Massey Quick Simon & CO. LLC acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $38,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of KKR & Co Inc by 482.4% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,357 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,124 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citizens Financial Group Inc RI acquired a new stake in shares of KKR & Co Inc in the 3rd quarter valued at $44,000. 77.87% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:KKR traded up $0.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $33.54. 1,746,385 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,379,886. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.13. The firm has a market cap of $18.45 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.47, a P/E/G ratio of 3.13 and a beta of 1.70. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $30.91 and its 200 day simple moving average is $28.43. KKR & Co Inc has a 1 year low of $22.01 and a 1 year high of $34.14.

KKR & Co Inc (NYSE:KKR) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The asset manager reported $0.44 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $490.70 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $477.15 million. KKR & Co Inc had a net margin of 47.50% and a return on equity of 4.35%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.55 EPS. On average, research analysts forecast that KKR & Co Inc will post 2.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 25th. Shareholders of record on Monday, February 10th will be given a $0.125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 7th. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.49%. KKR & Co Inc’s dividend payout ratio is presently 29.94%.

KKR & Co Inc Company Profile

KKR & Co L.P. is a private equity and real estate investment firm specializing in direct and fund of fund investments. It specializes in acquisitions, leveraged buyouts, management buyouts, credit special situations, growth equity, mature, mezzanine, distressed, turnaround, lower middle market and middle market investments.

