KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) Sees Large Decline in Short Interest

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 12,810,000 shares, a decrease of 7.0% from the January 15th total of 13,780,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 8,540,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 1.5 days. Approximately 1.3% of the company’s stock are short sold.

NYSE KEY traded up $0.01 on Friday, hitting $19.73. 6,350,455 shares of the stock were exchanged. The business’s fifty day moving average is $19.58 and its 200 day moving average is $18.45. KeyCorp has a 52 week low of $14.82 and a 52 week high of $20.52.

Get KeyCorp alerts:

KeyCorp (NYSE:KEY) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The financial services provider reported $0.48 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.48. The firm had revenue of $1.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.48 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts anticipate that KeyCorp will post 1.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, March 2nd.

Several research analysts recently commented on KEY shares. Barclays restated a “sell” rating and set a $23.00 target price on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. DA Davidson restated a “buy” rating on shares of KeyCorp in a report on Monday, November 18th. Deutsche Bank cut shares of KeyCorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Friday, October 25th. Wedbush upgraded shares of KeyCorp from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $21.00 to $23.00 in a report on Friday, December 20th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut shares of KeyCorp from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $19.00 target price for the company. in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $23.71.

In other news, CAO Douglas M. Schosser sold 8,481 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.04, for a total value of $169,959.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 33,391 shares in the company, valued at $669,155.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 0.08% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KEY. Millennium Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 5,144.8% during the third quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 4,952,552 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $88,353,000 after acquiring an additional 4,858,125 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 19,726,754 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $399,269,000 after acquiring an additional 1,959,420 shares in the last quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. raised its position in KeyCorp by 2,462.6% during the fourth quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,854,504 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,535,000 after acquiring an additional 1,782,135 shares in the last quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its position in KeyCorp by 649.3% during the fourth quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 1,865,582 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $37,759,000 after acquiring an additional 1,616,597 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pzena Investment Management LLC raised its position in KeyCorp by 15.3% during the fourth quarter. Pzena Investment Management LLC now owns 7,998,031 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $161,880,000 after acquiring an additional 1,058,908 shares in the last quarter. 80.22% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

KeyCorp Company Profile

KeyCorp operates as the holding company for KeyBank National Association that provides various retail and commercial banking services in the United States. The company's Key Community Bank segment offers various deposit and investment products, personal finance services, residential mortgages, home equity loans, credit cards, and installment loans.

Read More: Derivative

Receive News & Ratings for KeyCorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for KeyCorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.