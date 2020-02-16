Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) Given Average Rating of “Buy” by Brokerages

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc (NYSE:KDP) has been assigned an average rating of “Buy” from the ten ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, three have given a hold recommendation and six have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.88.

KDP stock traded up $0.29 on Tuesday, hitting $28.87. 1,161,509 shares of the company were exchanged. Keurig Dr Pepper has a twelve month low of $25.05 and a twelve month high of $32.00. The business’s fifty day moving average is $28.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.27.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 3rd will be given a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%.

In other Keurig Dr Pepper news, insider Mary Beth Denooyer acquired 6,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $30.09 per share, with a total value of $195,585.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Robert S. Singer acquired 4,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 19th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $30.42 per share, with a total value of $136,890.00. Insiders bought 29,500 shares of company stock valued at $885,750 in the last three months. Company insiders own 0.44% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Strs Ohio increased its position in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 0.4% in the third quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 105,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,870,000 after acquiring an additional 405 shares in the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 1.2% in the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 42,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,163,000 after purchasing an additional 510 shares during the period. Rational Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 45.2% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 1,802 shares of the company’s stock valued at $49,000 after purchasing an additional 561 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 7.3% in the third quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 8,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $228,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. Finally, Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Keurig Dr Pepper by 29.2% in the third quarter. Catalyst Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $69,000 after purchasing an additional 570 shares during the period. 20.55% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Keurig Dr Pepper Company Profile

Keurig Dr Pepper Inc operates as a beverage company in the United States and internationally. It operates through four segments: Beverage Concentrates, Packaged Beverages, Latin America Beverages, and Coffee Systems. The Beverage Concentrates segment manufactures and sells beverage concentrates. This segment also manufactures beverage concentrates into syrup.

