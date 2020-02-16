Kering (EPA:KER) Given a €608.00 Price Target by Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Goldman Sachs Group set a €608.00 ($706.98) price target on Kering (EPA:KER) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the stock.

KER has been the topic of several other reports. Deutsche Bank set a €580.00 ($674.42) target price on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €600.00 ($697.67) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday. Sanford C. Bernstein set a €540.00 ($627.91) price target on Kering and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Monday, January 20th. Finally, Kepler Capital Markets set a €700.00 ($813.95) price target on Kering and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Kering presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of €601.00 ($698.84).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of KER stock opened at €579.40 ($673.72) on Wednesday. The business’s 50 day moving average is €582.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is €514.19. Kering has a twelve month low of €231.35 ($269.01) and a twelve month high of €417.40 ($485.35).

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories worldwide. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, and other leather products; eyewear and textile accessories; jewelry and watches; and T-shirts, sweatshirts, polo shirts, etc., as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Story: What is the definition of a trade war?

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.