Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) Shares Bought by Stevens Capital Management LP

Stevens Capital Management LP lifted its holdings in Kemper Corp (NYSE:KMPR) by 93.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 6,486 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,141 shares during the period. Stevens Capital Management LP’s holdings in Kemper were worth $503,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in Kemper during the 3rd quarter valued at $491,000. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd grew its holdings in Kemper by 4.3% during the 3rd quarter. Arabesque Asset Management Ltd now owns 17,772 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,385,000 after purchasing an additional 726 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC grew its holdings in Kemper by 477.5% during the 3rd quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 139,489 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $10,873,000 after purchasing an additional 115,333 shares in the last quarter. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in Kemper by 45.1% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 16,530 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after purchasing an additional 5,138 shares in the last quarter. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in Kemper by 70.9% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 143,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $11,198,000 after purchasing an additional 59,621 shares in the last quarter. 67.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Kemper from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $89.00 price target for the company in a report on Friday. ValuEngine raised shares of Kemper from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, December 27th.

KMPR traded up $0.74 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $79.93. 115,277 shares of the stock traded hands. Kemper Corp has a fifty-two week low of $66.25 and a fifty-two week high of $91.97. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $75.98.

Kemper (NYSE:KMPR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 10th. The insurance provider reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.42 by $0.03. The company had revenue of $1.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.23 billion. Kemper’s revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.91 earnings per share. On average, analysts forecast that Kemper Corp will post 6.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.30 per share. This is a positive change from Kemper’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.50%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th.

Kemper Company Profile

Kemper Corporation, a diversified insurance holding company, provides property and casualty, and life and health insurance to individuals and businesses in the United States. It operates through three segments: Preferred Property & Casualty Insurance, Specialty Property & Casualty Insurance, and Life and Health Insurance.

