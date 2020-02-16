Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.14 EPS

Kelly Services (NASDAQ:KELYA) announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday. The business services provider reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.53 by $0.14, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $1.34 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.35 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.87 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.4% on a year-over-year basis.

KELYA opened at $20.19 on Friday. Kelly Services has a 1-year low of $16.97 and a 1-year high of $28.91. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $20.46 and its 200 day simple moving average is $23.06.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 9th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be paid a $0.075 dividend. This represents a $0.30 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

In related news, Director George S. Corona sold 20,078 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.09, for a total value of $443,523.02. Following the sale, the director now owns 146,721 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,241,066.89. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, Director George S. Corona sold 8,066 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.15, for a total value of $178,661.90. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 117,041 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,592,458.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders sold 89,184 shares of company stock worth $1,954,843. 7.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine upgraded Kelly Services from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 10th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 8th. BidaskClub upgraded Kelly Services from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut Kelly Services from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 6th. Finally, Noble Financial restated a “buy” rating and issued a $28.00 price target on shares of Kelly Services in a research note on Sunday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $27.50.

About Kelly Services

Kelly Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides workforce solutions to various industries worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Americas Staffing, Global Talent Solutions, and International Staffing. It provides trained employees for data entry, clerical, and administrative support roles across various industries; schools with instructional and non-instructional employees; support staff for seminars, sales, and trade shows; assemblers, quality control inspectors, and technicians for electronic assembly; maintenance workers, material handlers, and assemblers for light industrial works; scientists, and scientific and clinical research workforce solutions; engineering professionals across various disciplines, including aeronautical, chemical, civil/structural, electrical/instrumentation, environmental, industrial, mechanical, petroleum, pharmaceutical, quality, and telecommunications.

