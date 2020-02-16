KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Short Interest Up 10.6% in January

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,640,000 shares, an increase of 10.6% from the January 15th total of 3,290,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,550,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.3 days. Currently, 4.2% of the shares of the stock are sold short.

In other KB Home news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total value of $8,775,338.51. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 1,098,226 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in KB Home by 477.7% during the 4th quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,310,371 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $44,908,000 after buying an additional 1,083,552 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its holdings in KB Home by 68.1% in the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 929,694 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $31,609,000 after acquiring an additional 376,477 shares during the last quarter. Hennessy Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in KB Home in the 4th quarter worth $11,268,000. Luxor Capital Group LP purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $11,057,000. Finally, Soros Fund Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of KB Home in the third quarter valued at about $5,511,000. Institutional investors own 88.96% of the company’s stock.

KB Home stock traded up $0.30 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $39.77. The company had a trading volume of 1,116,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,554,759. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $36.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.26. The firm has a market cap of $3.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.91, a P/E/G ratio of 0.99 and a beta of 1.10. KB Home has a 12-month low of $21.69 and a 12-month high of $39.84.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.29 by $0.02. KB Home had a return on equity of 11.99% and a net margin of 5.90%. The firm had revenue of $1.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.60 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.96 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 6th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 5th. KB Home’s payout ratio is 12.63%.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on KBH shares. Raymond James upgraded KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the company from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research increased their price objective on KB Home to $40.00 in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on KB Home from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

KB Home Company Profile

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

