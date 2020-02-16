KB Home (NYSE:KBH) Shares Sold by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. cut its stake in shares of KB Home (NYSE:KBH) by 25.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 128,609 shares of the construction company’s stock after selling 43,696 shares during the quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned about 0.14% of KB Home worth $4,402,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Retirement Systems of Alabama grew its stake in KB Home by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 111,555 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $3,823,000 after acquiring an additional 391 shares during the last quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 1.6% during the 4th quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 25,200 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $864,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. 1492 Capital Management LLC now owns 62,242 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 428 shares during the last quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 5.4% during the 3rd quarter. Gilder Gagnon Howe & Co. LLC now owns 8,338 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $283,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Penserra Capital Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of KB Home by 25.0% during the 3rd quarter. Penserra Capital Management LLC now owns 3,620 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. 88.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research firms have issued reports on KBH. Seaport Global Securities cut shares of KB Home from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 4th. ValuEngine raised shares of KB Home from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday. Raymond James raised shares of KB Home from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $38.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Evercore ISI reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of KB Home in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised their price target on shares of KB Home to $40.00 in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. KB Home presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $33.91.

In other news, CEO Jeffrey T. Mezger sold 224,951 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.01, for a total transaction of $8,775,338.51. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,098,226 shares in the company, valued at approximately $42,841,796.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Corporate insiders own 7.32% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KBH stock opened at $39.77 on Friday. KB Home has a 1-year low of $21.69 and a 1-year high of $39.84. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.87 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.26.

KB Home (NYSE:KBH) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 9th. The construction company reported $1.31 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.29 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.56 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.60 billion. The company’s revenue was up 15.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.96 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that KB Home will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.09 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, February 5th. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.91%.

About KB Home

KB Home operates as a homebuilding company in the United States. It operates in four segments: West Coast, Southwest, Central, and Southeast. The company builds and sells various homes, including attached and detached single-family residential homes, townhomes, and condominiums primarily for first-time, first move-up, and active adult homebuyers.

