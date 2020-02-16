Kava (KAVA) Price Down 5.1% Over Last Week

Kava (CURRENCY:KAVA) traded down 8.6% against the US dollar during the 1-day period ending at 21:00 PM E.T. on February 15th. Over the last week, Kava has traded down 5.1% against the US dollar. Kava has a market cap of $4.81 million and $3.59 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be bought for approximately $1.11 or 0.00011141 BTC on exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00003161 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $320.22 or 0.03212238 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010011 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $24.92 or 0.00249915 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 5.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000811 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded down 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0243 or 0.00000243 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.45 or 0.00044634 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 5.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $15.34 or 0.00153868 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0076 or 0.00000076 BTC.

