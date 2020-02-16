John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) Given $91.00 Average Target Price by Analysts

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc. (NASDAQ:JBSS) has received a consensus broker rating score of 3.00 (Hold) from the one brokers that provide coverage for the stock, Zacks Investment Research reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating.

Analysts have set a 1 year consensus price objective of $91.00 for the company, according to Zacks. Zacks has also assigned John B. Sanfilippo & Son an industry rank of 164 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get John B. Sanfilippo & Son alerts:

A number of research firms have issued reports on JBSS. BidaskClub downgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 13th. ValuEngine upgraded John B. Sanfilippo & Son from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, February 10th.

In other John B. Sanfilippo & Son news, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 5,021 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.15, for a total transaction of $492,811.15. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 18,157 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,782,109.55. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Also, COO Jasper Brian Sanfilippo, Jr. sold 4,384 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $98.04, for a total value of $429,807.36. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 18,157 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,780,112.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders own 22.35% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. US Bancorp DE lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,287 shares of the company’s stock valued at $117,000 after buying an additional 123 shares in the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 10,162 shares of the company’s stock valued at $928,000 after buying an additional 145 shares in the last quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 6.0% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $281,000 after buying an additional 164 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 13,444 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,299,000 after buying an additional 199 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Swiss National Bank lifted its position in shares of John B. Sanfilippo & Son by 1.3% during the 4th quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 15,976 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,458,000 after buying an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. 66.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ JBSS traded up $0.65 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $79.99. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 81,705 shares. John B. Sanfilippo & Son has a 12 month low of $67.04 and a 12 month high of $107.86. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $86.12 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $91.88.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son (NASDAQ:JBSS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The company reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.40. The business had revenue of $246.42 million during the quarter.

John B. Sanfilippo & Son Company Profile

John B. Sanfilippo & Son, Inc, together with its subsidiary, JBSS Ventures, LLC, processes and distributes tree nuts and peanuts in the United States. The company offers raw and processed nuts, including almonds, pecans, peanuts, black walnuts, English walnuts, cashews, macadamia nuts, pistachios, pine nuts, Brazil nuts, and filberts in various styles and seasonings.

Featured Story: Profit Margin

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on John B. Sanfilippo & Son (JBSS)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John B. Sanfilippo & Son and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.