Jewel Price Hits $0.42 (JWL)

Jewel (CURRENCY:JWL) traded 15.7% higher against the dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on February 16th. Jewel has a market cap of $22.77 million and approximately $1,657.00 worth of Jewel was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Jewel token can currently be bought for approximately $0.42 or 0.00004250 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. In the last seven days, Jewel has traded down 6.1% against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Jewel Token Profile

Jewel (CRYPTO:JWL) is a token. It launched on July 13th, 2016. Jewel’s total supply is 300,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 54,710,035 tokens. The Reddit community for Jewel is /r/jewelpay and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . Jewel’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here . Jewel’s official website is jewelpay.org . The official message board for Jewel is medium.com/@jewelpay

Buying and Selling Jewel

Jewel can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B, Livecoin and BTC-Alpha. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Jewel directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Jewel should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Jewel using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

