Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) Stock Price Up 1.8%

Jervois Mining Limited (OTCMKTS:JRVMF) rose 1.8% on Friday . The company traded as high as $0.19 and last traded at $0.18, approximately 169,367 shares were traded during trading. A decline of 29% from the average daily volume of 238,892 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.18.

The business’s 50-day moving average price is $0.16.

About Jervois Mining (OTCMKTS:JRVMF)

Jervois Mining Limited explores for and evaluates mineral properties in Australia. It explores for scandium, copper, nickel, cobalt, tin, and gold deposits. The company's principal project is the Nico Young nickel-cobalt project located in New South Wales, Australia. Jervois Mining Limited was founded in 1963 and is based in Hawthorn, Australia.

Recommended Story: Pattern Day Trader

Receive News & Ratings for Jervois Mining Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jervois Mining and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.