Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Strong Buy” by Analysts

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) has been given an average broker rating score of 1.18 (Strong Buy) from the eleven analysts that cover the company, Zacks Investment Research reports. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold recommendation and ten have given a strong buy recommendation to the company. Jacobs Engineering’s rating score has improved by 13.2% in the last 90 days as a result of various analysts’ ratings changes.

Brokers have set a one year consensus price objective of $104.10 for the company and are predicting that the company will post $1.30 earnings per share for the current quarter, according to Zacks. Zacks has also given Jacobs Engineering an industry rank of 241 out of 255 based on the ratings given to its competitors.

Get Jacobs Engineering alerts:

A number of research firms have weighed in on J. Stifel Nicolaus began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock. Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $110.00 price target on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on shares of Jacobs Engineering in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. They set a “buy” rating and a $110.00 price target on the stock.

In other news, SVP Michael R. Tyler sold 9,661 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $97.70, for a total value of $943,879.70. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 29,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,857,725. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, Director Robert C. Davidson, Jr. sold 3,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.00, for a total transaction of $336,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 36,688 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,522,048. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

Shares of J traded up $1.43 on Monday, hitting $100.66. 844,400 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 938,969. The company has a quick ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 1.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23. The stock has a market cap of $13.20 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.06, a P/E/G ratio of 1.58 and a beta of 1.25. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $93.31. Jacobs Engineering has a 1 year low of $68.07 and a 1 year high of $100.67.

Jacobs Engineering (NYSE:J) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $1.20 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.19 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $3.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.32 billion. Jacobs Engineering had a net margin of 7.54% and a return on equity of 12.29%. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Jacobs Engineering will post 5.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.19 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.76%. This is an increase from Jacobs Engineering’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.17. Jacobs Engineering’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.05%.

About Jacobs Engineering

Jacobs Engineering Group, Inc engages in the provision of a diverse range of technical, professional, and construction services to industrial, commercial, and governmental clients. Jacobs provides professional services through two lines of businesses: Critical Mission Solutions, and People and Places Solutions.

Featured Article: Do You Need a Fiduciary?



Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Jacobs Engineering (J)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Jacobs Engineering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Jacobs Engineering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.