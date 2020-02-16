Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) Holdings Reduced by State of Tennessee Treasury Department

State of Tennessee Treasury Department decreased its position in Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 0.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 223,514 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,344 shares during the period. State of Tennessee Treasury Department owned approximately 0.15% of Jabil worth $9,238,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of JBL. Chase Investment Counsel Corp lifted its stake in Jabil by 679.7% during the fourth quarter. Chase Investment Counsel Corp now owns 100,275 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,144,000 after purchasing an additional 87,415 shares during the last quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Jabil by 53.0% during the fourth quarter. Stone Ridge Asset Management LLC now owns 28,295 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 9,800 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its stake in Jabil by 65.2% during the fourth quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 100,674 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $4,162,000 after purchasing an additional 39,719 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank lifted its stake in Jabil by 1.7% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 263,400 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $10,886,000 after purchasing an additional 4,400 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. lifted its stake in Jabil by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 268,505 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $11,097,000 after purchasing an additional 1,119 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.75% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:JBL traded down $0.88 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $38.24. The stock had a trading volume of 1,054,134 shares. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $24.50 and a 12-month high of $44.20. The company’s 50 day moving average is $41.20 and its 200-day moving average is $36.27.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 17th. The technology company reported $1.05 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.11. The firm had revenue of $7.51 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.92 billion. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $0.90 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Jabil Inc will post 2.24 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 4th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.84%.

Several research firms recently commented on JBL. Stifel Nicolaus increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $34.00 to $43.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Jabil from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Standpoint Research lowered shares of Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, November 1st. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Jabil from $36.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 28th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on shares of Jabil to $44.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Jabil presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $38.63.

In related news, EVP Bruce Allan Johnson sold 6,591 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.01, for a total value of $263,705.91. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 174,968 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,000,469.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Thomas A. Sansone sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $39.25, for a total transaction of $981,250.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 198,788 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,802,429. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 207,783 shares of company stock valued at $8,557,413. 2.81% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

