J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of J Sainsbury plc (OTCMKTS:JSAIY) have been given an average rating of “Hold” by the ten research firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and four have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $14.00.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on JSAIY shares. BNP Paribas raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of J Sainsbury from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $14.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 9th.

Get J Sainsbury alerts:

J Sainsbury stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $10.76. 21,690 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 34,149. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $11.22 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $10.73. J Sainsbury has a 52 week low of $8.61 and a 52 week high of $15.19. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.98 billion, a PE ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 5.98 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79.

J Sainsbury plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the food, general merchandise and clothing retailing, and financial services activities in the United Kingdom. It operates through four segments: Retail – Food; Retail – General Merchandise and Clothing; Financial Services; and Property Investment.

See Also: How does quantitative easing work?

Receive News & Ratings for J Sainsbury Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J Sainsbury and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.