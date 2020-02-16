Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Acquired by Russell Investments Group Ltd.

Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) by 16.3% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 47,865 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,716 shares during the period. Russell Investments Group Ltd. owned approximately 0.12% of Itron worth $4,016,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Itron by 76.2% during the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 370 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 160 shares in the last quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in Itron during the 4th quarter worth $99,000. Strs Ohio grew its holdings in Itron by 266.7% during the 3rd quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 2,200 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $162,000 after acquiring an additional 1,600 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV acquired a new position in Itron during the 3rd quarter worth $206,000. 95.85% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Itron alerts:

NASDAQ ITRI opened at $86.79 on Friday. Itron, Inc. has a one year low of $45.54 and a one year high of $88.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $77.25.

Several brokerages have weighed in on ITRI. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. BidaskClub lowered shares of Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on shares of Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $77.90.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

