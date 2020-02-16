Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.
ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.
NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32.
Itron Company Profile
Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.
