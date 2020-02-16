Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) Receives Average Recommendation of “Buy” from Analysts

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI) has earned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the fifteen ratings firms that are presently covering the company, MarketBeat.com reports. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1-year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $77.90.

ITRI has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their target price on Itron from $80.00 to $86.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Canaccord Genuity upped their price objective on Itron from $77.00 to $87.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 21st. Oppenheimer upped their price objective on Itron from $75.00 to $90.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 5th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered Itron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st.

NASDAQ:ITRI opened at $86.79 on Friday. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $84.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $77.25. Itron has a 12-month low of $45.54 and a 12-month high of $88.32.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 1.2% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 4,987,689 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $312,079,000 after purchasing an additional 60,154 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,026,640 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $75,930,000 after purchasing an additional 30,441 shares during the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its holdings in Itron by 115.8% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 731,886 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $59,832,000 after purchasing an additional 392,671 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its holdings in Itron by 14.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 537,005 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $45,082,000 after purchasing an additional 68,631 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KBC Group NV grew its holdings in Itron by 15.1% in the fourth quarter. KBC Group NV now owns 494,658 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $41,527,000 after purchasing an additional 64,823 shares during the last quarter. 95.85% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc, a technology and service company, provides end-to-end solutions that measures, manages, and analyzes energy and water use worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment offers hardware products that are used for measurement, control, or sensing.

