iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC cut its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 22,069 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,666 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned approximately 0.05% of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF worth $3,549,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Trust Advisors LP bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the first quarter worth about $252,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 17.7% during the 3rd quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 657 shares of the company’s stock valued at $99,000 after buying an additional 99 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $247,000. Merriman Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $10,200,000. Finally, Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 3.3% during the 3rd quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 7,923 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,189,000 after buying an additional 254 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IJS traded down $0.80 during trading on Friday, reaching $155.75. 135,176 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 174,368. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $157.55 and a 200 day simple moving average of $152.85. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF has a 1-year low of $137.67 and a 1-year high of $162.87.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

