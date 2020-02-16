iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) Stock Holdings Increased by Signaturefd LLC

Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT) by 164.5% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 841 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 523 shares during the period. Signaturefd LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $163,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 4.3% in the 4th quarter. Budros Ruhlin & Roe Inc. now owns 1,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,034 shares of the company’s stock worth $541,000 after buying an additional 57 shares in the last quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 14,693 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,621,000 after buying an additional 60 shares in the last quarter. Asset Dedication LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 3.0% in the 4th quarter. Asset Dedication LLC now owns 2,178 shares of the company’s stock worth $423,000 after buying an additional 64 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Security National Trust Co. raised its stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 0.3% in the 4th quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 22,260 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,303,000 after buying an additional 70 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of IJT traded down $1.30 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $198.44. The stock had a trading volume of 48,700 shares, compared to its average volume of 85,216. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a 52 week low of $169.83 and a 52 week high of $200.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $195.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $185.61.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

