iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC lowered its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) by 11.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 645,675 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 86,581 shares during the period. iShares Silver Trust comprises 0.8% of Sowell Financial Services LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest holding. Sowell Financial Services LLC owned 0.17% of iShares Silver Trust worth $10,770,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SLV. Northern Trust Corp boosted its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 44,276 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $634,000 after acquiring an additional 1,450 shares during the last quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 5.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Command Financial Services Inc. now owns 29,894 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $476,000 after buying an additional 1,624 shares during the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Silver Trust in the 3rd quarter worth about $347,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 184.7% in the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 321,292 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,115,000 after buying an additional 208,430 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedbush Securities Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 21.7% in the 3rd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 21,313 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $339,000 after buying an additional 3,800 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Silver Trust stock traded up $0.10 during trading hours on Friday, reaching $16.56. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,608,593 shares, compared to its average volume of 13,328,677. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $16.71 and its 200 day simple moving average is $16.38. iShares Silver Trust has a one year low of $13.39 and a one year high of $18.35.

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

