iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) Holdings Reduced by Sowell Financial Services LLC

Sowell Financial Services LLC decreased its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 31.6% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 107,927 shares of the company’s stock after selling 49,974 shares during the period. Sowell Financial Services LLC’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $5,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Laurel Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 508.9% during the third quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 615 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after buying an additional 514 shares during the period. Vectors Research Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $37,000.

Shares of NEAR remained flat at $$50.33 during mid-day trading on Friday. The stock had a trading volume of 2,070,463 shares. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.10 and a 52-week high of $50.30. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $50.30 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.29.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 7th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.1019 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $1.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

