iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) Shares Sold by Reston Wealth Management LLC

Reston Wealth Management LLC lessened its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR) by 2.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 8,920 shares of the company’s stock after selling 214 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF comprises approximately 0.4% of Reston Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Reston Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $532,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Synovus Financial Corp increased its holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 968,213 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,188,000 after buying an additional 6,680 shares during the period. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1,210.6% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 21,428 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,630,000 after purchasing an additional 19,793 shares in the last quarter. Intersect Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% in the 3rd quarter. Intersect Capital LLC now owns 53,356 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,985,000 after purchasing an additional 605 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 36.8% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 62,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,482,000 after purchasing an additional 16,748 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Full Sail Capital LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 17.7% in the 3rd quarter. Full Sail Capital LLC now owns 106,990 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,148,000 after purchasing an additional 16,091 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF alerts:

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF stock traded up $0.11 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $61.79. The company had a trading volume of 885,439 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,460,714. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a 12-month low of $52.20 and a 12-month high of $61.83. The company’s fifty day moving average is $60.26 and its 200-day moving average is $57.50.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

See Also: How to build a Fibonacci channel

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.